Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 198.7% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

FSK stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,608. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

