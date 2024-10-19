Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Comcast by 25,881.7% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $470,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809,231 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Comcast by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,302 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,015,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929,963 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Comcast by 80.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $457,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 92.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,722,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $339,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,525 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Comcast Price Performance
CMCSA stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average is $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Comcast from $47.25 to $47.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.58.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CMCSA
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.