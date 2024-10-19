Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.67 and a 200-day moving average of $63.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $68.32.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

