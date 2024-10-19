Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LongView Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $122.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.68. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $122.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

