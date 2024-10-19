Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,931,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,741,000 after acquiring an additional 20,741 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $4,056,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 434,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1,916.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 50,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 47,648 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $8,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,348,790. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MU opened at $111.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.27 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.88 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $172.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.85.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

