Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 214 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 214.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 86.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPOT opened at $378.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.62 and a beta of 1.58. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $145.76 and a 1-year high of $389.23.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.21.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

