Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $236.61 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.26.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.87.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

