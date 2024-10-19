Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,980 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,052,732,000 after acquiring an additional 363,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Autodesk by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,639,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,668 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Autodesk by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,255,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,117,357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $523,940,000 after buying an additional 81,314 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,642,973 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,554,000 after buying an additional 825,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.95.

Shares of ADSK opened at $292.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.13. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $294.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,944.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,944.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,200,929. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

