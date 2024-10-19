Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 1,629 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 788.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,371,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,217 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,022,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,007,000 after acquiring an additional 30,027 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2,557.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 651,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,516,000 after purchasing an additional 627,233 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 613,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,600,000 after purchasing an additional 113,626 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 143,932 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.61 and a 1-year high of $50.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.04.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

