Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 368 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 725.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Centennial Bank AR grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DE opened at $408.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $420.47. The company has a market cap of $112.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $393.03 and a 200-day moving average of $385.53.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. HSBC cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on DE

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.