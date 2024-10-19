Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 369 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 869.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 168.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. This represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $135.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 106.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.24.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

