Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 428 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 177.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $170.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $174.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.42 and its 200 day moving average is $158.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

