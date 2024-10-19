Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 484 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 31,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $809,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average of $50.96.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

