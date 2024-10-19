Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 131,663.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIV opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $668.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71.

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

