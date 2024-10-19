Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Shares Acquired by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,600 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,547 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of AIQ stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.24 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.81.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.