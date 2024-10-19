Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 111.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,202,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 381,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 39,678 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

PAVE stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

