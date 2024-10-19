Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 334 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,764,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 181.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 719,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,955,000 after buying an additional 464,337 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 3,839.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 416,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,417,000 after acquiring an additional 405,553 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Allstate by 757.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 340,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,328,000 after acquiring an additional 300,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,968.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,968.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE ALL opened at $195.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.80. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $121.70 and a twelve month high of $198.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.42) EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.