Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 263.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 32.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, &PARTNERS increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 5,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:MPC opened at $158.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $140.98 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.90.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Tudor Pickering lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

