Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 766 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $609,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 30,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.0% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 153,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $200.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $84.95 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.