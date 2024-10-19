Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $65.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.09. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $67.83. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

