Good Life Advisors LLC Has $797,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 99.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA opened at $154.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.42.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.