Good Life Advisors LLC Has $853,000 Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $125.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $72.48 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.38.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.82%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

