Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Tamar Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $96.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.66 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $7,493,016.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at $11,180,675.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $7,493,016.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,180,675.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,089.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,747,176 shares of company stock worth $646,951,347 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Capmk raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

