Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in Waste Management by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.8% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.89.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.2 %

WM stock opened at $212.75 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.95 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $85.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.28 and its 200 day moving average is $208.48.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.69%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

