Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $830,000 in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 45,772 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FULT. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 26.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 19.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 900.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 77,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 181,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fulton Financial from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price objective on Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Fulton Financial stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.73. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $487.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

