Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 1,244 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XHB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,048,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,037,000 after buying an additional 53,120 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,540,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 247,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 135,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Passaic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth $13,326,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XHB opened at $125.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.98. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $69.32 and a 52 week high of $126.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

