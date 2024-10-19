Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 1,464 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JMUB. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

