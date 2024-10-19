Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 158 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,391 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,870,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 711.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 876,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,762,000 after purchasing an additional 768,479 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $107,367,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Target by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,153,875 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $558,898,000 after purchasing an additional 470,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 11.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,316,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $639,050,000 after purchasing an additional 440,307 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Citigroup lifted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.69.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at $19,418,510.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $156.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.90. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $105.23 and a 52-week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

