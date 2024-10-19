Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 22,863 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,863 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 72.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 246,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 103,501 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 264,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 24,198 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 114.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 179,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 95,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $21.32 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.53.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

