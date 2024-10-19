Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 786 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 18,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 5.8% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 37,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PayPal from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.03.

Shares of PYPL opened at $80.94 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.61. The company has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

