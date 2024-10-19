Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 9,692 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 161.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLPA. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 616,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,911,000 after acquiring an additional 96,852 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter worth about $23,028,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 304,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 233,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter.

MLPA stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.81. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $50.10.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

