Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,555,000. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.3% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 11,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.95, for a total value of $9,434,479.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,527,116. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,042 shares of company stock valued at $56,857,777 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $1,007.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market cap of $149.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $915.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $837.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $1,032.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BlackRock from $774.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $991.46.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

