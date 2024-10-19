Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 77.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,554 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,234 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 36.5% in the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 55,598 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,758 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 50.2% during the third quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 20.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,897 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, New Street Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $96.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

