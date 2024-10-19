Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 104.3% during the first quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD opened at $332.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $332.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on APD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.82.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

