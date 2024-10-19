Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 28,754 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,754 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FPE. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 169,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 332,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 27,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 82,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 113,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE opened at $18.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $18.23.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

