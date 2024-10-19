Good Life Advisors LLC Takes $802,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 233,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after buying an additional 47,318 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 105,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after buying an additional 21,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.99. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

