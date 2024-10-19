Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.74.
HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.
NYSE:HAL opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $43.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.74.
Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.
Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.
