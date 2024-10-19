Hanneke Smits Sells 16,475 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,583.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE BK opened at $76.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.81 and its 200 day moving average is $63.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 28.8% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.69.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

