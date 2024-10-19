Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 31.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 156,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 24,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,059,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,638,000 after purchasing an additional 160,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 470.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $18.19.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 31.76% and a positive return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $792.30 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

