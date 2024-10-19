HC Wainwright Has Bearish Estimate for VTYX FY2024 Earnings

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ventyx Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.14) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.13). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ventyx Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.93) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VTYX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $179.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.36.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTYX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,792 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the second quarter worth $154,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 165.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 93,247 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

