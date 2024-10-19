Head-To-Head Analysis: Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) & SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) and SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Anavex Life Sciences and SQZ Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences 0 0 1 1 3.50 SQZ Biotechnologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 607.96%. Given Anavex Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Anavex Life Sciences is more favorable than SQZ Biotechnologies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$47.51 million ($0.50) -11.30 SQZ Biotechnologies $18.16 million 0.04 -$79.46 million ($2.61) -0.01

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and SQZ Biotechnologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Anavex Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SQZ Biotechnologies. Anavex Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SQZ Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and SQZ Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences N/A -30.64% -28.23% SQZ Biotechnologies -369.96% -119.83% -59.90%

Risk & Volatility

Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SQZ Biotechnologies has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.5% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences beats SQZ Biotechnologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anavex Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome. The company's drug candidate also comprises ANAVEX 3-71, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia, frontotemporal dementia, and Alzheimer's disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 1-41 for the treatment of depression, stroke, and neurogenerative disease; ANAVEX 1066 for the potential treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain; and ANAVEX 1037 to treat prostate and pancreatic cancer. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. The company also develops SQZ-AAC-HPV, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors in monotherapy and in combinations with immune-oncology agents. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. The Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

