Head to Head Analysis: Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL)

Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Free Report) and Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Puhui Wealth Investment Management and Abacus Life”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management $2.44 million 0.00 -$4.74 million N/A N/A Abacus Life $95.38 million 6.36 $9.52 million $0.02 474.50

Abacus Life has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Management.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abacus Life has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Puhui Wealth Investment Management and Abacus Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management N/A N/A N/A Abacus Life -6.19% 7.02% 3.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Puhui Wealth Investment Management and Abacus Life, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puhui Wealth Investment Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Abacus Life 0 0 4 0 3.00

Abacus Life has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 52.79%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management shares are held by institutional investors. 48.2% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of Abacus Life shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Abacus Life beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Management

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. is a third-party wealth management service provider. It focuses on marketing financial products and managing funds for individuals and corporate clients in the People’s Republic of China. The company was founded by Zhe Ji in 2013 and is headquartered in Dong Cheng, China.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

