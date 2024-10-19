Head to Head Comparison: Oruka Therapeutics (ORKA) versus The Competition

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) is one of 36 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Oruka Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Oruka Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oruka Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.20, meaning that their average share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oruka Therapeutics N/A -$5.34 million -4.96 Oruka Therapeutics Competitors $602.64 million $7.11 million -35.52

Analyst Recommendations

Oruka Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Oruka Therapeutics. Oruka Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Oruka Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oruka Therapeutics 0 0 6 2 3.25 Oruka Therapeutics Competitors 851 800 1339 23 2.18

Oruka Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $43.17, suggesting a potential upside of 45.05%. As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 33.53%. Given Oruka Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oruka Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.4% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oruka Therapeutics N/A -20.18% -19.51% Oruka Therapeutics Competitors -456.55% -21.40% -14.61%

Summary

Oruka Therapeutics beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Oruka Therapeutics

