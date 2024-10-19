Head-To-Head Comparison: Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) and Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) and Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Sage Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Pulmatrix shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Sage Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Pulmatrix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sage Therapeutics and Pulmatrix”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics $86.46 million 5.35 -$541.49 million ($7.42) -1.02 Pulmatrix $7.30 million 1.00 -$14.12 million ($2.96) -0.68

Volatility and Risk

Pulmatrix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sage Therapeutics. Sage Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pulmatrix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Sage Therapeutics has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulmatrix has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sage Therapeutics and Pulmatrix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics 2 17 1 0 1.95 Pulmatrix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $13.76, indicating a potential upside of 81.83%. Given Sage Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sage Therapeutics is more favorable than Pulmatrix.

Profitability

This table compares Sage Therapeutics and Pulmatrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics -458.30% -55.87% -50.00% Pulmatrix -95.18% -46.86% -28.14%

Summary

Pulmatrix beats Sage Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression. Its product pipeline also comprises SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases; and SAGE-718, an oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of the NMDA receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, Huntington's disease, Parkinson's diseases, Alzheimer's disease, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, schizophrenia, and neuropathic pain. The company has a strategic collaboration with Shionogi & Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of zuranolone in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; and a collaboration and license agreement with Biogen MA Inc. to jointly develop and commercialize SAGE-217 and SAGE-324 products. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications. It engages in developing PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor completed Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of acute exacerbations in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; PUR1900 for the treatment of allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis in patients with asthma and cystic fibrosis; and PUR3100, an iSPERSE formulation of dihydroergotamine which is in Phase 1 for the treatment of acute migraine. It has a license agreement with RespiVert Ltd. for access to a portfolio of kinase inhibitor drug candidates. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

