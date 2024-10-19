Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DOC. Citigroup raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $22.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

