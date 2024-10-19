HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $277.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $235.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.70.

Shares of HEI opened at $260.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 82.00, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.30. HEICO has a twelve month low of $155.42 and a twelve month high of $269.38.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. HEICO had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $992.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HEICO will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter purchased 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.26 per share, for a total transaction of $119,823.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,409.80. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter bought 475 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.26 per share, for a total transaction of $119,823.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,409.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.09, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,891 shares in the company, valued at $27,707,126.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in HEICO by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the third quarter worth $265,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 1,550.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HEICO by 2.7% during the third quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

