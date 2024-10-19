Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 404,400 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 427,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSII. StockNews.com lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Heidrick & Struggles International

Insider Buying and Selling at Heidrick & Struggles International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

In other news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $305,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,287.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, insider Sarah Payne sold 8,691 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $351,116.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,020.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $305,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,287.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,382.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average is $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Get Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.