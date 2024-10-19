Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 404,400 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 427,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSII. StockNews.com lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Friday, September 20th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Heidrick & Struggles International
Insider Buying and Selling at Heidrick & Struggles International
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,382.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance
Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average is $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.44%.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
Read More
