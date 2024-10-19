Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.08.

Hillman Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,099.00 and a beta of 1.66. Hillman Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $379.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.53 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

