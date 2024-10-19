Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,754,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,676 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,127,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 10.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,044,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,908,000 after purchasing an additional 761,104 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,607,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6,417.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 442,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,634,000 after buying an additional 436,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,933. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $224.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 price objective on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.05.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $238.81 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $146.36 and a one year high of $240.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

