Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 77.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,297,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $490,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,016 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Hologic by 21.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,535,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,243,000 after buying an additional 450,190 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 60.9% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,338,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,669,000 after buying an additional 885,524 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hologic by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,780,000 after buying an additional 124,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Hologic by 4.0% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,271,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,666,000 after buying an additional 87,176 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $417,575.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at $858,927.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hologic news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,415.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $417,575.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at $858,927.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $81.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

